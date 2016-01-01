Search

Tinder Dating

If you're new to the app or a seasoned swiper, get the best Tinder dating advice, date ideas, and chatting points from these real users here.

Tinder Travels: There’s A Younger Man In The Picture In Nola
Travel
Tinder Travels: There’s A Younger Man In The Picture In Nola
Dorothy, we're not in New York City anymore.
The Art Of Dating With Zero Effort
Dating Tips
The Art Of Dating With Zero Effort
Standing, or rather, sitting ovation.
I Showed My Tinder To My Family And It Went Shockingly Well
Video
I Showed My Tinder To My Family And It Went Shockingly Well
No one was more surprised than me.
I Went On All My Dates Sober For A Whole Month
Health & Wellness
I Went On All My Dates Sober For A Whole Month
I definitely learned some things about drinking + dating.
9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
Dating Stories
9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
There is no “hey” from here on out.
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
Dating Tips
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
Emily Ratajkowski Comes To One Tinder User’s Rescue
Swipe Sessions
Emily Ratajkowski Comes To One Tinder User’s Rescue
She's a knight in shining armor.
I Asked My Therapist To Counsel Me Through Tinder
Health & Wellness
I Asked My Therapist To Counsel Me Through Tinder
“We have some work to do.”
Extracurricular Activities: An Iowa State University Junior’s Week On Tinder
College
Extracurricular Activities: An Iowa State University Junior’s Week On Tinder
See: very cute farmers.
You’re Ready For Your First Queer Date. Now What?
Dating Tips
You’re Ready For Your First Queer Date. Now What?
Lessons from a decade of experience.
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Dating Tips
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Mutual respect, sexual liberation, and independence? Consider us sold.
How Internalized Biphobia Ruined My First Tinder Date
Narratives
How Internalized Biphobia Ruined My First Tinder Date
She deserved better.
My Gift To You: 5 Etiquette Pointers for All Men on Tinder
Dating Tips
My Gift To You: 5 Etiquette Pointers for All Men on Tinder
This is a PSA (Public Swipe Announcement).
Non-Monogamy Diaries: 6 Days, 5 Dates, And A Boyfriend In Another City
Dating Stories
Non-Monogamy Diaries: 6 Days, 5 Dates, And A Boyfriend In Another City
I feel like these dates are the equivalent of running the engine just to keep warm.
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
This Is What Your First Week On Tinder Looks Like
Video
This Is What Your First Week On Tinder Looks Like
Liking, noping, and messaging, oh my.
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Video
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
28 Single Women Reveal Their Type And We’re Seeing A Pattern
Video
28 Single Women Reveal Their Type And We’re Seeing A Pattern
Admit it: You probably have one.
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
First Dates
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
I made plans with multiple guys in the same night. Nothing could go wrong.
This Is Why Full Body Pics Are So Controversial In Online Dating
Dating
This Is Why Full Body Pics Are So Controversial In Online Dating
Is it fair to expect one, or shallow?
This Brief History of Interracial Dating Proves That Love Triumphs All
Dating
This Brief History of Interracial Dating Proves That Love Triumphs All
Nothing's perfect, but we're doing a hell of a lot better than we were in 1664.
Turns Out, No One Is Really Out Of Your League
Dating
Turns Out, No One Is Really Out Of Your League
Dating apps make people more open-minded.
Here’s What’s Really Behind Your Dating ‘Type’ — And Why You Should Ditch It
Dating
Here’s What’s Really Behind Your Dating ‘Type’ — And Why You Should Ditch It
You may think you're only into preppy types or redheads, but you'd be wrong.
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
Dating
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
There’s a difference between less likely to settle down and less likely to settle.
Is The Meet-Cute Dead?
Dating
Is The Meet-Cute Dead?
Meeting in real life has some advantages, but nothing that apps can’t match.
Watch What Happens When JVN And Antoni Take Over Tinder
Video
Watch What Happens When JVN And Antoni Take Over Tinder
Pass the tissues, because JVN and Antoni are making us cry laughing... again.
I Moved To LA For A Tinder Relationship That Lasted Two Weeks, But I Don’t Regret It — Here’s Why
Narratives
I Moved To LA For A Tinder Relationship That Lasted Two Weeks, But I Don’t Regret It — Here’s Why
It was over shortly after his dog chewed through my underwear.
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
Dating
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
It's less about you than you might think.
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Dating Tips
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Your dating history matters.
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Entertainment
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Yep, celebrities use dating apps too — and these 10 stars are proof.
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.
Confessions Of An Introvert: How Meeting People Online Taught Me To Date IRL
Dating
Confessions Of An Introvert: How Meeting People Online Taught Me To Date IRL
Couldn’t I find one guy who was allergic to the same kind of fun that I was?
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property