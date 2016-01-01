Tinder Dating
Travel
Tinder Travels: There’s A Younger Man In The Picture In Nola
Dorothy, we're not in New York City anymore.
Dating Tips
The Art Of Dating With Zero Effort
Standing, or rather, sitting ovation.
Video
I Showed My Tinder To My Family And It Went Shockingly Well
No one was more surprised than me.
Health & Wellness
I Went On All My Dates Sober For A Whole Month
I definitely learned some things about drinking + dating.
Dating Stories
9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
There is no “hey” from here on out.
Dating Tips
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
Swipe Sessions
Emily Ratajkowski Comes To One Tinder User’s Rescue
She's a knight in shining armor.
Health & Wellness
I Asked My Therapist To Counsel Me Through Tinder
“We have some work to do.”
College
Extracurricular Activities: An Iowa State University Junior’s Week On Tinder
See: very cute farmers.
Dating Tips
You’re Ready For Your First Queer Date. Now What?
Lessons from a decade of experience.
Dating Tips
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Mutual respect, sexual liberation, and independence? Consider us sold.
Narratives
How Internalized Biphobia Ruined My First Tinder Date
She deserved better.
Dating Tips
My Gift To You: 5 Etiquette Pointers for All Men on Tinder
This is a PSA (Public Swipe Announcement).
Dating Stories
Non-Monogamy Diaries: 6 Days, 5 Dates, And A Boyfriend In Another City
I feel like these dates are the equivalent of running the engine just to keep warm.
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
Video
This Is What Your First Week On Tinder Looks Like
Liking, noping, and messaging, oh my.
Video
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
Video
28 Single Women Reveal Their Type And We’re Seeing A Pattern
Admit it: You probably have one.
First Dates
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
I made plans with multiple guys in the same night. Nothing could go wrong.
Dating
This Is Why Full Body Pics Are So Controversial In Online Dating
Is it fair to expect one, or shallow?
Dating
This Brief History of Interracial Dating Proves That Love Triumphs All
Nothing's perfect, but we're doing a hell of a lot better than we were in 1664.
Dating
Turns Out, No One Is Really Out Of Your League
Dating apps make people more open-minded.
Dating
Here’s What’s Really Behind Your Dating ‘Type’ — And Why You Should Ditch It
You may think you're only into preppy types or redheads, but you'd be wrong.
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
There’s a difference between less likely to settle down and less likely to settle.
Dating
Is The Meet-Cute Dead?
Meeting in real life has some advantages, but nothing that apps can’t match.
Video
Watch What Happens When JVN And Antoni Take Over Tinder
Pass the tissues, because JVN and Antoni are making us cry laughing... again.
Narratives
I Moved To LA For A Tinder Relationship That Lasted Two Weeks, But I Don’t Regret It — Here’s Why
It was over shortly after his dog chewed through my underwear.
Dating
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
It's less about you than you might think.
Dating Tips
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Your dating history matters.
Entertainment
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Yep, celebrities use dating apps too — and these 10 stars are proof.
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.