Search

Tinder Chats

From clever pickup lines to flirty banter, get the best online dating tips and advice on how to step up your game from these real Tinder chats.

9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
Dating Stories
9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
There is no “hey” from here on out.
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
Dating Tips
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
Extracurricular Activities: An Iowa State University Junior’s Week On Tinder
College
Extracurricular Activities: An Iowa State University Junior’s Week On Tinder
See: very cute farmers.
We Went Ahead and Fixed the Worst Tinder Conversation Starters
Dating Tips
We Went Ahead and Fixed the Worst Tinder Conversation Starters
Heart-eye emojis are so played out.
Asking Your Tinder Matches To Help You Write A Love Story Yields Some Interesting Results
Video
Asking Your Tinder Matches To Help You Write A Love Story Yields Some Interesting Results
One of these guys seems really into Ryan Gosling.
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Video
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
First Dates
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
I made plans with multiple guys in the same night. Nothing could go wrong.
5 Real People Share The First Dating App Conversation They Had With Their Partner
Dating Stories
5 Real People Share The First Dating App Conversation They Had With Their Partner
Behold the next generation of the meet-cute.
Watch What Happens When JVN And Antoni Take Over Tinder
Video
Watch What Happens When JVN And Antoni Take Over Tinder
Pass the tissues, because JVN and Antoni are making us cry laughing... again.
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
Dating
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
It's less about you than you might think.
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property