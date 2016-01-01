Search

Social Distancing

To slow the spread of coronavirus, we are being asked to practice social distancing. But that doesn't mean we have to socially isolate.

Now That Tinder Passport Is Free, Here’s How You’re Using It
Tinder News
Now That Tinder Passport Is Free, Here’s How You’re Using It
Distance who?
6 Tips For Using Tinder Passport Right Now
Tinder Advice
6 Tips For Using Tinder Passport Right Now
Buckle up, we about to take off.
7 Ways To Keep Quarantine From Killing Your Budding Situationship
Dating Tips
7 Ways To Keep Quarantine From Killing Your Budding Situationship
Isolation can’t stop you.
9 Dating Memes That Are Giving Us All The Joy Right Now
Dating
9 Dating Memes That Are Giving Us All The Joy Right Now
Humor is indeed an essential service during these trying times.
Missing Your Ex Right Now? How To Tell If It’s Isolation Or Real
Dating
Missing Your Ex Right Now? How To Tell If It’s Isolation Or Real
A valid question.
How 7 People Have Rekindled With An Ex Amid Coronavirus 
Dating
How 7 People Have Rekindled With An Ex Amid Coronavirus 
The unexpected side effect of a pandemic.
6 Totally Non-Cheesy Date Ideas For The Age Of Social Distancing
Dating Tips
6 Totally Non-Cheesy Date Ideas For The Age Of Social Distancing
You thought a pandemic would keep us from dating?
How COVID-19 Made Me Question My Dating Patterns
Narratives
How COVID-19 Made Me Question My Dating Patterns
Thanks to coronavirus, I’m forced to be alone for the first time.
What Does It Mean To Date In The Age Of Coronavirus?
Dating
What Does It Mean To Date In The Age Of Coronavirus?
Glad you asked.
How 8 Tinder Members Are Dealing And Dating During COVID-19
Living
How 8 Tinder Members Are Dealing And Dating During COVID-19
Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation.
All About Us
Get The App!
FYI
Language