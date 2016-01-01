Social Distancing
To slow the spread of coronavirus, we are being asked to practice social distancing. But that doesn't mean we have to socially isolate.
Tinder News
Now That Tinder Passport Is Free, Here’s How You’re Using It
Distance who?
Tinder Advice
6 Tips For Using Tinder Passport Right Now
Buckle up, we about to take off.
Dating Tips
7 Ways To Keep Quarantine From Killing Your Budding Situationship
Isolation can’t stop you.
Dating
9 Dating Memes That Are Giving Us All The Joy Right Now
Humor is indeed an essential service during these trying times.
Dating
Missing Your Ex Right Now? How To Tell If It’s Isolation Or Real
A valid question.
Dating
How 7 People Have Rekindled With An Ex Amid Coronavirus
The unexpected side effect of a pandemic.
Dating Tips
6 Totally Non-Cheesy Date Ideas For The Age Of Social Distancing
You thought a pandemic would keep us from dating?
Narratives
How COVID-19 Made Me Question My Dating Patterns
Thanks to coronavirus, I’m forced to be alone for the first time.