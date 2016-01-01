Search

Single Not Sorry

Our unapologetic takes on the most pressing issues facing single people today. Learn to celebrate your relationship status because you're single, not sorry.

The 8 Lies We Tell Our Family About Our Dating Lives
Video
The 8 Lies We Tell Our Family About Our Dating Lives
"It's really hard to find a great guy these days."
28 Single Women Reveal Their No-Fail First Date Move
Video
28 Single Women Reveal Their No-Fail First Date Move
These will have them coming back for more.
My Single Registry: Please Buy These Gifts For Me
Living
My Single Registry: Please Buy These Gifts For Me
This is the celebration singledom deserves.
What The Rise Of Female Solo Travel Says About Today’s Single Culture
Travel
What The Rise Of Female Solo Travel Says About Today’s Single Culture
It's more than OK to go at it alone.
7 Exit Strategies For Terrible Dates
Dating Tips
7 Exit Strategies For Terrible Dates
That fake phone call ploy needs to be put to bed.
28 Single Women Reveal Their Type And We’re Seeing A Pattern
Video
28 Single Women Reveal Their Type And We’re Seeing A Pattern
Admit it: You probably have one.
Single Women Are A Political Force. Here’s What Matters To Them
News
Single Women Are A Political Force. Here’s What Matters To Them
Because of issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to healthcare, they’re headed to the polls on November 6.
These 6 Single Women Wrote Love Letters To Themselves
Health & Wellness
These 6 Single Women Wrote Love Letters To Themselves
Never have I ever met someone so damn cool.
What Bachelorette Parties Would Look Like If We Celebrated Being Single
Living
What Bachelorette Parties Would Look Like If We Celebrated Being Single
Bring on the “I’m free” balloons.
7 Perks Of Being Newly Single
Dating
7 Perks Of Being Newly Single
Sweet, sweet freedom.
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
Dating Stories
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
You say all women want a relationship. I say, yeah right.
This Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me at 4 a.m.
Dating Stories
This Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me at 4 a.m.
Fyi, you don't have a curfew anymore.
‘So, Why Are You Single?’ I’ll Give You 29 Reasons
Dating Tips
‘So, Why Are You Single?’ I’ll Give You 29 Reasons
Cue: eye roll.
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Style & Beauty
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Do you like to cleanse your face or cleanse bad spirits?
A Single Woman Calls B.S. On Things People Say Are Better With A Partner
Dating
A Single Woman Calls B.S. On Things People Say Are Better With A Partner
A table for one, please.
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Video
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Would you live up to her standards?
