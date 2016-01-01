Safe Sex
Whether its anal or oral, we've collected factual guides to safe sex practices and contraception to protect yourself against STDs.
Travel
Lessons I Learned Hooking Up Abroad in the New Age of HIV
Despite advances against HIV, casual sex while traveling can still be risky. I found out the hard way in Mexico City.
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.