Relationship History
We've collected our favorite opinions and stories about when and how to disclose a relationship history, sexual or otherwise, to a partner.
Narratives
My Year-Long Love With An Undocumented Immigrant
Dating someone undocumented taught me hard lessons about American life and love.
Narratives
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
I watched as my friends paired off with their respective partners, slowly turning into versions of themselves I didn’t recognize.
Dating Stories
5 Real People Share The First Dating App Conversation They Had With Their Partner
Behold the next generation of the meet-cute.
College
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
Consider this your handbook.