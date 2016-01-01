Relationship Advice

Search

5 New Relationship Tips You Should Throw Out The Window
Dating
5 New Relationship Tips You Should Throw Out The Window
I will text anytime I want, thank you very much.
Is Your New Relationship Moving Too Fast?
Dating Tips
Is Your New Relationship Moving Too Fast?
I was deeply concerned that mine was.
I Was My Partner's Therapist And I Didn't Know It
Health & Wellness
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Part GF, part Psy.D.
Why I'm Glad I Didn't Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
Narratives
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
I watched as my friends paired off with their respective partners, slowly turning into versions of themselves I didn’t recognize.
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said 'I Love You?'
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Lying is the least of his problems.
Can Someone Who Loves Social Media Date Someone Who Despises It?
Health & Wellness
Can Someone Who Loves Social Media Date Someone Who Despises It?
When And How Should You Disclose Your History Of Mental Illness To A New Partner?
Health & Wellness
When And How Should You Disclose Your History Of Mental Illness To A New Partner?
It’s about as nuanced as you would expect.
Why You Should Travel Without Your S.O. When You're In A Relationship
Travel
Why You Should Travel Without Your S.O. When You’re In A Relationship
Keeping my phone (and heart) on airplane mode.
