Polyamory
Polyamory is a type of ethical non-monogamy that some people prefer. Here are stories and advice on how to navigate these non-traditional relationships.
Money
The $wipe: What A 30-Year-Old Polyamorist In Cleveland Spends On Dating
A boyfriend, a girlfriend, and three dates.
Narratives
What Happens When You Fall For Someone Who’s Monogamous
Will defining this relationship define me?
Narratives
Unconventional Encounters: I Spent Six Months Dating A Couple
What happens when being the third wheel is not enough.
Dating Stories
Non-Monogamy Diaries: 6 Days, 5 Dates, And A Boyfriend In Another City
I feel like these dates are the equivalent of running the engine just to keep warm.