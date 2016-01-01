Search

Non-Monogamy

Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
Dating
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
There’s a difference between less likely to settle down and less likely to settle.
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Dating Tips
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Your dating history matters.
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
Dating Tips
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
It's not rude to be direct.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property