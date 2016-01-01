Non-Monogamy
Non-monogamous relationships can come in many forms. We've collected stories to help you navigate open, polyamorous, and all other relationship forms.
Money
The $wipe: What A 30-Year-Old Polyamorist In Cleveland Spends On Dating
A boyfriend, a girlfriend, and three dates.
Narratives
What Happens When You Fall For Someone Who’s Monogamous
Will defining this relationship define me?
Narratives
Unconventional Encounters: I Spent Six Months Dating A Couple
What happens when being the third wheel is not enough.
Travel
How Staying at a Nude Swingers Resort Changed My View Of Sex and Relationships
Who knew spending a week naked, surrounded by strangers and sex, could feel so normal?
Dating
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
There’s a difference between less likely to settle down and less likely to settle.
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.