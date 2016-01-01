Search

Mental Health

Mental health conditions can impact relationships. Here's advice on how to foster emotional health in yourself and in your relationships.

What To Do For Yourself This New Year Instead Of The Usual B.S. Self-Care Rituals
Health & Wellness
What To Do For Yourself This New Year Instead Of The Usual B.S. Self-Care Rituals
Rather than focus on vague goals, try these specific tricks.
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Health & Wellness
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Part GF, part Psy.D.
How Group Therapy Made Me A Dateable Human
Narratives
How Group Therapy Made Me A Dateable Human
Real intimacy comes with boundaries.
Can Someone Who Loves Social Media Date Someone Who Despises It?
Health & Wellness
Can Someone Who Loves Social Media Date Someone Who Despises It?
When And How Should You Disclose Your History Of Mental Illness To A New Partner?
Health & Wellness
When And How Should You Disclose Your History Of Mental Illness To A New Partner?
It’s about as nuanced as you would expect.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property