Search

Meet-Cutes

While romantic comedies have promoted the meet-cute, these plots are rarer IRL. Here are our thoughts on meet-cutes, from myth-busting to real-life stories.

I Staged These Famous Meet-Cutes IRL To See If I Could Find Love
Dating Experiments
I Staged These Famous Meet-Cutes IRL To See If I Could Find Love
Spoiler alert: I could not.
Is The Meet-Cute Dead?
Dating
Is The Meet-Cute Dead?
Meeting in real life has some advantages, but nothing that apps can’t match.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property