Journals
Follow along as we share peoples' real life journals as they document all aspects of their experiences online dating, from budget to Tinder lines.
Travel
Tinder Travels: There’s A Younger Man In The Picture In Nola
Dorothy, we're not in New York City anymore.
College
Extracurricular Activities: A Junior At USC’s First Week On Tinder
I’m no longer afraid of missing a sweaty frat party.
First Dates
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
I made plans with multiple guys in the same night. Nothing could go wrong.
Money
The $wipe: What A 28-Year-Old Single in SF Spends On Dating
Does accepting another drink have to mean, “I’m into you?”
Money
The $wipe: What A 25-Year-Old Single in LA Spends on Dating
Two guys, three-ish dates.
Money
The $wipe: What A 25-Year-Old Single in NYC Spends on Dating
Several kinds of hangovers ensue.