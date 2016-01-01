Search

Dating Tips
Standing, or rather, sitting ovation.
Health & Wellness
Join me in resisting.
Entertainment
It’s not me, it’s you.
Dating Tips
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
Living
Why is everyone so annoying?!
Dating Experiments
Turns out, it’s harder than you think.
Video
"It's really hard to find a great guy these days."
Dating
Screen time > quality time.
News
Meet our new queen.
Living
This is the celebration singledom deserves.
Dating Experiments
“Don’t be weird.”
Dating Experiments
If not adding a contact is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
Entertainment
I’m honestly just so petty.
Dating Tips
That fake phone call ploy needs to be put to bed.
Dating
And you thought your dating life was weird.
Dating Experiments
Spoiler alert: I could not.
Dating
Sweet, sweet freedom.
College
Meal points: use 'em or lose 'em
Dating Tips
Cue: eye roll.
