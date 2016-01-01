Humor
Dating can be a joke sometimes so it's important to have a sense of humor. Here are our favorite funny, embarrassing, and cringeworthy dating stories.
Dating Tips
The Art Of Dating With Zero Effort
Standing, or rather, sitting ovation.
Health & Wellness
Behold My Anti-Resolutions
Join me in resisting.
Entertainment
A Breakup Letter To 2018
It’s not me, it’s you.
Dating Tips
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
Living
Home For The Holidays: How To Clap Back At Your Family Members
Why is everyone so annoying?!
Dating Experiments
How To Get Ghosted In 12 Days
Turns out, it’s harder than you think.
Video
The 8 Lies We Tell Our Family About Our Dating Lives
"It's really hard to find a great guy these days."
Dating
Love Languages As Updated for Social Media
Screen time > quality time.
News
This Woman Sent A Google Survey To Everyone Who Ghosted Her
Meet our new queen.
Living
My Single Registry: Please Buy These Gifts For Me
This is the celebration singledom deserves.
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
Dating Experiments
Saving Your Dates’ Numbers Is Overrated
If not adding a contact is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
Entertainment
I Wish I Was As Unbothered By My Exes As Ariana Grande
I’m honestly just so petty.
Dating Tips
7 Exit Strategies For Terrible Dates
That fake phone call ploy needs to be put to bed.
Dating
These 7 Animals Have Some…Questionable Mating Rituals
And you thought your dating life was weird.
Dating Experiments
I Staged These Famous Meet-Cutes IRL To See If I Could Find Love
Spoiler alert: I could not.
Dating
7 Perks Of Being Newly Single
Sweet, sweet freedom.
College
The 5 Different Kinds Of Dining Hall Dates You’ll Go On
Meal points: use 'em or lose 'em