Search
Swipe Life
Get On Tinder
First Relationship
Check out these stories and advice for all types of first relationships, whether it's your first long distance relationship or your first open relationship.
Narratives
Please Don’t Call It ‘Coming Out’
I wasn’t hiding anything.
Narratives
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
I watched as my friends paired off with their respective partners, slowly turning into versions of themselves I didn’t recognize.
Dating
▼
Dating Tips
First Dates
Date Ideas
Dating Stories
Narratives
Food & Drink
▼
Date Restaurants
Date Bars
Entertainment
Style & Beauty
Travel
Money
College
Video
Get On Tinder
Swipe Life
™
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?
Our Team
Marketing Blog
Tech Blog
Submit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple Store
Google Play
FYI
Privacy
Terms
Cookie Policy
Intellectual Property