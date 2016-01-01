Search

First Date

From cute date ideas to the best questions to get to know someone, here are all of our tips and advice for prepping for a first date.

I Flew To Another Country For A First Date
Travel
I’m all about making my own fairytales.
No Apologies: Everything I Ate On A First Date Last Year
Food & Drink
Don't be afraid to dig in.
The Art Of Dating With Zero Effort
Dating Tips
Standing, or rather, sitting ovation.
How You Act On A First Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign
First Dates
Thank your lucky stars.
7 Women Reveal The Worst Things They’ve Done On A First Date
Dating Stories
You try getting stuck with a toilet-paper enthusiast.
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Dating Experiments
Is honesty really the best policy?
You’re Ready For Your First Queer Date. Now What?
Dating Tips
Lessons from a decade of experience.
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Dating Tips
Mutual respect, sexual liberation, and independence? Consider us sold.
28 Single Women Reveal Their No-Fail First Date Move
Video
These will have them coming back for more.
We Put Zodiac Compatibility To The Test
Video
Three dates, three star signs, one big question.
Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Dating Experiments
Could you get through a first date without liquid courage?
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
Dating Experiments
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
First Dates
Peace out, dinosaurs.
Is Your Go-To First Date Outfit Dirty? Here’s How To Get Smells Out Fast
Style & Beauty
We'll never think about vodka the same way again.
The Best First Dates To Go On Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Date Ideas
Let us at least take this decision off of your plate.
The Best First Dates To Go On In SF According To Your Zodiac Sign
Date Ideas
You prob shouldn't take a homebody to a nightclub, ya know?
