Breaking up is hard to do. Even worse? Dealing with your exes. From deleting numbers to unfollowing them on social media, we've collected our best advice.

Why I Always Talk About My Ex On First Dates
Honesty is the best policy, right?
What It’s Like Dating When You’re Living — Yes, Living — With Your Ex
Nothing makes it easy, per se.
I Wish I Was As Unbothered By My Exes As Ariana Grande
I’m honestly just so petty.
10 Things We Did When We Saw Our Ex Around Campus
Peek-a-(notmy)boo
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
Consider this your handbook.
