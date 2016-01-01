Exclusive Dating
Exclusive dating is only one type of relationship. We've collected our best advice from every stage, from the DTR talk to how to deal with cheating.
Narratives
What Happens When You Fall For Someone Who’s Monogamous
Will defining this relationship define me?
Dating
6 People Share The Pros And Cons List Of Everyone They’re Dating
Decisions are hard.
Dating
For Queer Women, Is There Truth To The U-Hauling Stereotype?
Do we attach more easily, according to science, or is it confirmation bias?
Travel
Why I Fall In Love Every Time I Travel
Or so I think.
Narratives
I’m An Asian Woman And I Refuse To Be Fetishized
It’s happened enough times that I know what to avoid in a partner.
Narratives
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
I watched as my friends paired off with their respective partners, slowly turning into versions of themselves I didn’t recognize.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Lying is the least of his problems.
Narratives
I Want My Future Fiancé To Wear A Man-gagement Ring
Hear me out.
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: When Do I Have The Exclusivity Talk?
Someone who dodges the question is not worth your time.
Dating
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
There’s a difference between less likely to settle down and less likely to settle.
Dating Stories
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
You say all women want a relationship. I say, yeah right.
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.