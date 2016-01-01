Search

Exclusive Dating

Exclusive dating is only one type of relationship. We've collected our best advice from every stage, from the DTR talk to how to deal with cheating.

What Happens When You Fall For Someone Who’s Monogamous
Narratives
What Happens When You Fall For Someone Who’s Monogamous
Will defining this relationship define me?
6 People Share The Pros And Cons List Of Everyone They’re Dating
Dating
6 People Share The Pros And Cons List Of Everyone They’re Dating
Decisions are hard.
For Queer Women, Is There Truth To The U-Hauling Stereotype?
Dating
For Queer Women, Is There Truth To The U-Hauling Stereotype?
Do we attach more easily, according to science, or is it confirmation bias?
Why I Fall In Love Every Time I Travel
Travel
Why I Fall In Love Every Time I Travel
Or so I think.
I’m An Asian Woman And I Refuse To Be Fetishized
Narratives
I’m An Asian Woman And I Refuse To Be Fetishized
It’s happened enough times that I know what to avoid in a partner.
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
Narratives
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
I watched as my friends paired off with their respective partners, slowly turning into versions of themselves I didn’t recognize.
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Lying is the least of his problems.
I Want My Future Fiancé To Wear A Man-gagement Ring
Narratives
I Want My Future Fiancé To Wear A Man-gagement Ring
Hear me out.
Dear Kadeejah: When Do I Have The Exclusivity Talk?
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: When Do I Have The Exclusivity Talk?
Someone who dodges the question is not worth your time.
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
Dating
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
There’s a difference between less likely to settle down and less likely to settle.
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
Dating Stories
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
You say all women want a relationship. I say, yeah right.
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Dating Tips
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Your dating history matters.
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
Dating Tips
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
It's not rude to be direct.
