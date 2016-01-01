Search

#EverySingleVote

#EverySingleVote is a movement to encourage every single American to register to vote and show up at the polls. Get involved and cast your ballot.

Do Us A Favor And Go Vote. Please.
Tinder News
Do Us A Favor And Go Vote. Please.
It takes 10 minutes.
Single Women Are A Political Force. Here’s What Matters To Them
News
Single Women Are A Political Force. Here’s What Matters To Them
Because of issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to healthcare, they’re headed to the polls on November 6.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property