We've put together our best advice and stories on dating rules that you should and shouldn't follow, from when to text to when to have sex.

No Apologies: Everything I Ate On A First Date Last Year
Food & Drink
No Apologies: Everything I Ate On A First Date Last Year
Don't be afraid to dig in.
5 New Relationship Tips You Should Throw Out The Window
Dating
5 New Relationship Tips You Should Throw Out The Window
I will text anytime I want, thank you very much.
I Brought Up My Exes And Other 'Taboo' Topics On My First Dates
Dating Experiments
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Is honesty really the best policy?
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Dating Tips
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Please read this before your next date. Love, women and female-identifying human beings everywhere.
Hear Me Out: I Ghost But I Have My Reasons
Narratives
Hear Me Out: I Ghost But I Have My Reasons
I am here to officially say, if you don’t want to talk to somebody, don’t.
Why I'm A Hard No On Following People I'm Dating
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
What It's Like Dating When You're Living — Yes, Living — With Your Ex
Living
What It’s Like Dating When You’re Living — Yes, Living — With Your Ex
Nothing makes it easy, per se.
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Video
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
First Dates
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
Peace out, dinosaurs.
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here's Why You Should Stop Following Yours
Narratives
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
My refusal to date younger guys almost made me miss out on my future husband.
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
College
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
Consider this your handbook.
