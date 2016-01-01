Dating Rules
We've put together our best advice and stories on dating rules that you should and shouldn't follow, from when to text to when to have sex.
Food & Drink
No Apologies: Everything I Ate On A First Date Last Year
Don't be afraid to dig in.
Dating
5 New Relationship Tips You Should Throw Out The Window
I will text anytime I want, thank you very much.
Dating Experiments
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Is honesty really the best policy?
Dating Tips
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Please read this before your next date. Love, women and female-identifying human beings everywhere.
Narratives
Hear Me Out: I Ghost But I Have My Reasons
I am here to officially say, if you don’t want to talk to somebody, don’t.
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
Living
What It’s Like Dating When You’re Living — Yes, Living — With Your Ex
Nothing makes it easy, per se.
Video
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
First Dates
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
Peace out, dinosaurs.