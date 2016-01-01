Search

Dating And Race

Living
It’s Time You Know What Black Love Really Is
Cue the fireworks.
Dating Tips
4 Things That Are Totally Inappropriate To Put In Your Tinder Profile
Culture is not a costume.
Living
10 Creators Share Their Take On Black Love
Black excellence at its finest.
Video
Dear Kadeejah: I’m In An Interracial Couple
Challenge accepted.
Video
Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya Talk Black Love And Offer Solid Dating Advice
The stars of “Queen + Slim” are here to save you some heartache.
Dating
Wake Up: You Can’t Date Me Without Acknowledging My Race
Please check your privilege at the door.
Dating
6 Things You Should Never Say To PoC On Tinder
Because some of y’all need a refresher.
Narratives
5 Types Of White Men I Refuse To Date
I’m glad you like my curls, but let’s please talk about something else.
Video
Dear Kadeejah: I’m A Black Woman And This Is What Dating Is Like For Me
“Pretty for a black girl” is not a compliment.
Narratives
Dating As a Black Woman Means Dealing With Colorism
But I refuse to settle.
Dating Tips
How To Respond To Black Emojis From Your White Crush
Shut it down ASAP.
Narratives
A Letter To The White Men I Date — Past, Present, And Future
Your commentary and assumptions about my culture are unnecessary and unappreciated.
Narratives
Confronting The Angry Black Woman Stereotype While Dating
It can’t last much longer.
Dating
Here’s What Interracial Dating Is Like In The Trump Era
It’s not all bad.
Narratives
I’m An Asian Woman And I Refuse To Be Fetishized
It’s happened enough times that I know what to avoid in a partner.
Dating
This Brief History of Interracial Dating Proves That Love Triumphs All
Nothing's perfect, but we're doing a hell of a lot better than we were in 1664.
Narratives
The Boy Who Taught Me That Bigotry Isn’t Always Forever
Nazi skins were not going to stand in the way of me and my first real boyfriend.
