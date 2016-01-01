Dating and Mating
Here are our favorite stories and best advice about dating and mating. For dating app questions to sexting FAQs, this is the ultimate guide to modern love.
Living
What It’s Like Dating Someone Who Lives With Their Parents
“It’s like being back in high school.”
Dating
6 People Share The Pros And Cons List Of Everyone They’re Dating
Decisions are hard.
Dating
For Queer Women, Is There Truth To The U-Hauling Stereotype?
Do we attach more easily, according to science, or is it confirmation bias?
Dating
5 New Relationship Tips You Should Throw Out The Window
I will text anytime I want, thank you very much.
Health & Wellness
Acupuncture Cured My Broken Heart
Can tiny needles bring heartache relief?
Narratives
Why I Always Talk About My Ex On First Dates
Honesty is the best policy, right?
Living
Our Cities Are Destroying Our Love Lives
We are social animals, but we are not meant for this.
Tinder News
This Is What Happened On Tinder In 2018
From queso to "Game Of Thrones."
Dating Tips
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Please read this before your next date. Love, women and female-identifying human beings everywhere.
Video
28 Single Women Reveal Their No-Fail First Date Move
These will have them coming back for more.
Travel
Here’s Why An Early Travel Date Is An Excellent Idea
There’s no better way to get to know someone than to head somewhere new.
Narratives
I’m An Asian Woman And I Refuse To Be Fetishized
It’s happened enough times that I know what to avoid in a partner.
Narratives
My Year-Long Love With An Undocumented Immigrant
Dating someone undocumented taught me hard lessons about American life and love.
Health & Wellness
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Part GF, part Psy.D.
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
Dating
This Is Why People Are So Obsessed With Their Dating Zodiacs
To the astrology-is-bullshit people, I get it. But I’ve always been a believer.
Video
This Is What Your First Week On Tinder Looks Like
Liking, noping, and messaging, oh my.
Dating Tips
5 Highly Specific Ways To Come Back From A Sexting Fail
Your dignity is calling.
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
Dating Tips
Don’t Want Your Date And Bartender To Hate You? Cool, Let’s Talk.
Don’t live your life as the Long Island iced tea of bar patrons.
First Dates
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
Peace out, dinosaurs.
Dating
These 7 Animals Have Some…Questionable Mating Rituals
And you thought your dating life was weird.