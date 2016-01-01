Search

Dating and Mating

Here are our favorite stories and best advice about dating and mating. For dating app questions to sexting FAQs, this is the ultimate guide to modern love.

What It’s Like Dating Someone Who Lives With Their Parents
Living
What It’s Like Dating Someone Who Lives With Their Parents
“It’s like being back in high school.”
6 People Share The Pros And Cons List Of Everyone They’re Dating
Dating
6 People Share The Pros And Cons List Of Everyone They’re Dating
Decisions are hard.
For Queer Women, Is There Truth To The U-Hauling Stereotype?
Dating
For Queer Women, Is There Truth To The U-Hauling Stereotype?
Do we attach more easily, according to science, or is it confirmation bias?
5 New Relationship Tips You Should Throw Out The Window
Dating
5 New Relationship Tips You Should Throw Out The Window
I will text anytime I want, thank you very much.
Acupuncture Cured My Broken Heart
Health & Wellness
Acupuncture Cured My Broken Heart
Can tiny needles bring heartache relief?
Why I Always Talk About My Ex On First Dates
Narratives
Why I Always Talk About My Ex On First Dates
Honesty is the best policy, right?
Our Cities Are Destroying Our Love Lives
Living
Our Cities Are Destroying Our Love Lives
We are social animals, but we are not meant for this.
This Is What Happened On Tinder In 2018
Tinder News
This Is What Happened On Tinder In 2018
From queso to "Game Of Thrones."
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Dating Tips
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Please read this before your next date. Love, women and female-identifying human beings everywhere.
28 Single Women Reveal Their No-Fail First Date Move
Video
28 Single Women Reveal Their No-Fail First Date Move
These will have them coming back for more.
Here’s Why An Early Travel Date Is An Excellent Idea
Travel
Here’s Why An Early Travel Date Is An Excellent Idea
There’s no better way to get to know someone than to head somewhere new.
I’m An Asian Woman And I Refuse To Be Fetishized
Narratives
I’m An Asian Woman And I Refuse To Be Fetishized
It’s happened enough times that I know what to avoid in a partner.
My Year-Long Love With An Undocumented Immigrant
Narratives
My Year-Long Love With An Undocumented Immigrant
Dating someone undocumented taught me hard lessons about American life and love.
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Health & Wellness
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Part GF, part Psy.D.
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
This Is Why People Are So Obsessed With Their Dating Zodiacs
Dating
This Is Why People Are So Obsessed With Their Dating Zodiacs
To the astrology-is-bullshit people, I get it. But I’ve always been a believer.
This Is What Your First Week On Tinder Looks Like
Video
This Is What Your First Week On Tinder Looks Like
Liking, noping, and messaging, oh my.
5 Highly Specific Ways To Come Back From A Sexting Fail
Dating Tips
5 Highly Specific Ways To Come Back From A Sexting Fail
Your dignity is calling.
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
Don’t Want Your Date And Bartender To Hate You? Cool, Let’s Talk.
Dating Tips
Don’t Want Your Date And Bartender To Hate You? Cool, Let’s Talk.
Don’t live your life as the Long Island iced tea of bar patrons.
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
First Dates
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
Peace out, dinosaurs.
These 7 Animals Have Some…Questionable Mating Rituals
Dating
These 7 Animals Have Some…Questionable Mating Rituals
And you thought your dating life was weird.
5 Real People Share The First Dating App Conversation They Had With Their Partner
Dating Stories
5 Real People Share The First Dating App Conversation They Had With Their Partner
Behold the next generation of the meet-cute.
7 Perks Of Being Newly Single
Dating
7 Perks Of Being Newly Single
Sweet, sweet freedom.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property