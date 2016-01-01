Search

Dating Advice

The Art Of Dating With Zero Effort
Dating Tips
Standing, or rather, sitting ovation.
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
Dating Tips
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
I Asked My Therapist To Counsel Me Through Tinder
Health & Wellness
“We have some work to do.”
The 8 Lies We Tell Our Family About Our Dating Lives
Video
"It's really hard to find a great guy these days."
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Dating Experiments
Is honesty really the best policy?
You’re Ready For Your First Queer Date. Now What?
Dating Tips
Lessons from a decade of experience.
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Dating Tips
Mutual respect, sexual liberation, and independence? Consider us sold.
Is Your New Relationship Moving Too Fast?
Dating Tips
I was deeply concerned that mine was.
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Dating Tips
Please read this before your next date. Love, women and female-identifying human beings everywhere.
Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Dating Experiments
Could you get through a first date without liquid courage?
My Gift To You: 5 Etiquette Pointers for All Men on Tinder
Dating Tips
This is a PSA (Public Swipe Announcement).
5 Highly Specific Ways To Come Back From A Sexting Fail
Dating Tips
Your dignity is calling.
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Dating Tips
Lying is the least of his problems.
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Video
Out with the old and in with the new.
Don’t Want Your Date And Bartender To Hate You? Cool, Let’s Talk.
Dating Tips
Don’t live your life as the Long Island iced tea of bar patrons.
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
Dating Experiments
“Don’t be weird.”
