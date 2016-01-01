Dating Advice
Dating advice for all of your relationship woes. Whether it's your first or your fiftieth date, here are the answers to your relationship questions.
Dating Tips
The Art Of Dating With Zero Effort
Standing, or rather, sitting ovation.
Dating Tips
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
Health & Wellness
I Asked My Therapist To Counsel Me Through Tinder
“We have some work to do.”
Video
The 8 Lies We Tell Our Family About Our Dating Lives
"It's really hard to find a great guy these days."
Dating Experiments
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Is honesty really the best policy?
Dating Tips
You’re Ready For Your First Queer Date. Now What?
Lessons from a decade of experience.
Dating Tips
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Mutual respect, sexual liberation, and independence? Consider us sold.
Dating Tips
Is Your New Relationship Moving Too Fast?
I was deeply concerned that mine was.
Dating Tips
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Please read this before your next date. Love, women and female-identifying human beings everywhere.
Dating Experiments
Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Could you get through a first date without liquid courage?
Dating Tips
My Gift To You: 5 Etiquette Pointers for All Men on Tinder
This is a PSA (Public Swipe Announcement).
Dating Tips
5 Highly Specific Ways To Come Back From A Sexting Fail
Your dignity is calling.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Lying is the least of his problems.
Video
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.