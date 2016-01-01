Search

Celebs

Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Video
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Would you live up to her standards?
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Entertainment
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Yep, celebrities use dating apps too — and these 10 stars are proof.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property