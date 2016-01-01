Celebs
Whether it's favorite pairings that are relationship goals or celebs that are on Tinder, get the latest in all things celebs and dating.
Entertainment
A Breakup Letter To 2018
It’s not me, it’s you.
Swipe Sessions
Emily Ratajkowski Comes To One Tinder User’s Rescue
She's a knight in shining armor.
Entertainment
Dear Larry David, We’re Obsessed With You
We honestly can't curb our enthusiasm.
Entertainment
I Wish I Was As Unbothered By My Exes As Ariana Grande
I’m honestly just so petty.
Video
James Maslow Joins Tinder
We could look at his profile all day.
Video
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Would you live up to her standards?