Best Tinder Lines
Want to wow a new match with a funny opening line on Tinder? Read on.
Dating Stories
9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
There is no “hey” from here on out.
Dating Tips
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
Dating Tips
We Went Ahead and Fixed the Worst Tinder Conversation Starters
Heart-eye emojis are so played out.
Video
Asking Your Tinder Matches To Help You Write A Love Story Yields Some Interesting Results
One of these guys seems really into Ryan Gosling.
Video
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
First Dates
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
I made plans with multiple guys in the same night. Nothing could go wrong.
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.