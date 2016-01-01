Search
Swipe Life
Get On Tinder
Almost Missed Connections
The journey from meeting on a dating app to meeting in real life can sometimes be a complicated one, and in this series, we’ll examine its ups and downs.
Narratives
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
7:04 p.m.: My heart is jumping beneath my gigantic winter coat — how have I managed to mess this up again?
Dating
▼
Dating Tips
First Dates
Date Ideas
Dating Stories
Narratives
Food & Drink
▼
Date Restaurants
Date Bars
Entertainment
Style & Beauty
Travel
Money
College
Video
Get On Tinder
Swipe Life
™
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?
Our Team
Marketing Blog
Tech Blog
Submit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple Store
Google Play
FYI
Privacy
Terms
Cookie Policy
Intellectual Property