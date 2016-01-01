Search

Submit Your Story

We want to hear from you! Please contact us at swipelifestories@gotinder.com if you’re interested in being a part of Swipe Life. Please use the following subject lines when you email us so that we see your submission.

Dating Narrative

If you’re a writer with an interesting dating narrative to share, hit us up!

Dear Kadeejah

Use this if you have a dating question for Kadeejah.

The Decoder 

Have a WTF text you need decoded?

Tinder Bios

Have a funny bio to share? Send it our way.

Tinder Chats 

Have a funny or interesting Tinder chat to contribute? We’d love to see it.

Profile Photos

Have a hilarious or otherwise noteworthy profile pic you want the world to see?

All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property