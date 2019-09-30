We already know that Zane Hijazi has strong feelings about the (sometimes questionable) dating advice floating around the internet. As it happens, he also has definitive thoughts on a number of other topics, including but not limited to the “Game Of Thrones” finale, skydiving, and writing “good vibes only” in your Tinder bio. Tune in to watch him play Liked Or Noped — he makes a convincing case for his opinions.