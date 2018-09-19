Whether you’re curling up for a movie on the couch or taking the ferry for an afternoon of exploration in Jersey City, your best date should fit your personality to a tee. For the ideal day or night out, look to the stars.

Witty Aires, the ram, is full of energy and fire. You can be impulsive — use that to your advantage and channel your spontaneity to plan something low-key but high on fun. You don’t mind waiting ’til the last minute, so pick a perfect date based on the forecast. If the weather is nice, take a picnic to Central Park. Or stroll around the Cloisters; chat with your date while exploring the four acres of medieval art, architecture, and gardens overlooking the Hudson River in northern Manhattan’s Fort Tryon Park. If the weather does not cooperate, take a tour of Kings County Distillery, then stick around at The Gatehouses, their tasting room, for Manhattans and Whiskey Sours mixed with the spirits you just saw being made.

A Taurus’s grounded nature can manifest in both stubbornness and loyalty. As a lover of beauty and art, you’re at your best when soaking in something lovely and cultural. If you’re feeling classy, head to the Met Breuer, the Met’s temple to modern art. Stop at the Flora Bar for an iced coffee and a tahini white chocolate cookie during the day, or a cocktail and some foie gras and chicken liver pate in the evening. Or check out the 1964 exposition’s 9,335-square-foot scale model of the five boroughs at the Queens Museum. Another option: wander around the galleries in Chelsea. The people-watching is almost as great as the art.

You’re loving, imaginative, and hell-bent on getting what you want. Your attention span can be short, so plan a fun date with plenty to do. Take a tarot class with Donna Henes, New York City’s “urban shaman,” and get a mini-reading, or sign up for a hands-on graffiti workshop with a local graffiti artist and try your hand at aerosol masterpieces. Or browse Eataly Downtown for picnic goodies, then walk to Battery Park to dig in and enjoy the waterfront together.

Emotional, sometimes moody Cancers care deeply about others. You love all things domestic and thrive at home. Head to Bedford Cheese Shop or Le District for cheese, cured meats, and a crusty loaf of bread, then to Astor Wines & Spirits or Thirst Wine Merchants for a special bottle of vino — make it a delicious and cozy night in with someone special. For a first date or someone you’re not ready to get that intimate with, drop by a mellow cheese and wine bar like Casellula Cheese & Wine Cafe in Hell’s Kitchen.

As the most outgoing of the Zodiac signs, you’re extroverted, generous, and always up for adventure. Be a tourist in your own city and head all the way to Staten Island (crazy, we know!) to the Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 83 acres of art galleries and gardens, like the Chinese Scholar’s Garden, which boasts waterfalls, a koi pond, and eight pavilions. Admission is only $8. And if you’re feeling splurge-y, a nighttime Big Apple Helicopter Tour (from $215) will whisk you over the Chrysler Building and the Statue of Liberty for super romantic and crowd-free sightseeing.

You, Virgo, are reliable, inventive, and observe the details of everything. You can be a little shy — an activity will help break the ice and draw you out of your shell. Head to Spin, Susan Sarandon’s 14,000-square-foot Flatiron ping-pong club for some table tennis and craft brews. Or sign up for Mille-Feuille Bakery’s croissant-making class and bake your own buttery, flaky pastries to savor with coffee and conversation.

Charming, flirty, and idealistic Libras appreciate real-deal romance. Take a leisurely walk in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and you’ll feel like you’re in the idyllic countryside. Or head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for the stunning views and the retro carousel followed by cones at the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory. Gallow Green, the vintage train station-inspired rooftop bar at the McKittrick Hotel, is perfect for its lush romantic vibe and gorgeous view of the West Side.

Scorpios have the gift of charm and a tendency towards stubbornness. A natural leader, you love planning and researching to create something truly awesome — like a day exploring somewhere new with your special someone. Take the ferry to Jersey City. Browse vinyl at Iris Records, take in the views from Liberty State Park, and treat yourself to frozen margaritas and pork belly bao buns at Orale.

Sagittarii tend to be loyal, charming, and always up for a challenge. Put your competitive spirit to the test with a game of shuffleboard at Royal Palms in Gowanus, or challenge your date to pool or ping pong at the Fat Cat in the West Village, then stay for the nightly live music. After, stop for a Salty Pimp ice cream cone at Big Gay Ice Cream just around the corner on Grove Street.

Passionate Capricorns have a way of setting ridiculously high standards for themselves and others. Channel this ambition and dedication into learning something new and fun. Get your hands dirty and make something pretty for your date at Williamsburg’s Choplet Ceramic Studio, where you can take a class with clay at a potter’s wheel. Or enroll in a rose class at Corkbuzz, then get your favorite bottle to sip at home.

Aquariuses think for themselves and keep an open mind. Since you’re a quick learner with an insatiable quest for knowledge, your date should stimulate your brain. Head to trivia night at The Strand Smokehouse in Astoria, and stay for the craft beer, brisket, and thick cut bacon. Or browse the Housing Works Bookstore Café in Soho, where all proceeds go to important causes, then stay for one of their story slams, literary showcases, or readings.

Emotional and intuitive, Pisces are blessed with a lot of empathy. An artistic and sensitive soul, your love for music and theater runs deep. Plan a night with the Harlem Safe House Jazz Parlor for an intimate evening with hors d’oeuvres, wine and dessert in private Harlem homes. Or head to dinner and a movie at Nitehawk, Brooklyn’s first and classiest dine-in cinema, and stay after for drinks at the Lo-Res bar downstairs. Cheers!