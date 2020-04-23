Whether it’s to make human connections (rare these days) or to strike up a conversation with some cute people (again, rare), there are many reasons why people are still on Tinder. Consider them.

With all that’s going on right now, you may find yourself asking, “What’s the point?” What’s the point of getting out of bed to take Zoom calls? What’s the point of putting on regular pants? And what’s the point of using Tinder? I’ll admit that some of those questions are valid. Pants are overrated, especially now. And unless you’re giving your coworkers or classmates a home tour, there’s no real need to leave the comfort of your bed for a Zoom call. However, I invite you to shift your viewpoint on Tinder.

Even though we’re not meeting IRL and engaging in physical activity (you know what I mean) at the moment, there’s still value in meeting people virtually. Whether it’s to make human connections (rare these days) or to strike up a conversation with some cute people (again, rare), there are many reasons why people are still on Tinder. Consider them.

1. You can find your quarantine DJ(s).

Every pandemic needs its soundtrack, so why not let your Tinder matches curate yours? You can blast it with the windows down while driving crosstown, or even cross-country, once these days are behind us.

2. You can Animal Crossing and chill.

Animal Crossing is super trendy right now. If you’ve drank the Kool-Aid and are also in need of a virtual date, Tinder is the place to find a perfect blend of the two.

3. You can get your senior photos the attention they deserve.

Staying at your parents’ house is basically entering a gallery that exhibits your most embarrassing pics 24/7/365. Here’s a pro tip: No one will appreciate those pics more than your Tinder match. That’s right, not even your nana.

4. You can see the world from the comfort of your couch.

Experiencing peak wanderlust during this age of canceled travel plans? Tinder can fix that. I’m sure you’ve already heard, but the Passport™ feature is free right now. You know what that means? You can go anywhere you want (yes, even Antarctica) and meet the locals. And, apparently, they’re happy to meet you, too.

5. You can take a break from real life.

Bonus: Passport is a means of escapism, which I hear is great for a quarantine.

6. You can catch some feels.

If you’re anything like me, you’re feeling a whole lot of nothing these days. Tinder is a great place to escape that numbness, even if only for a brief moment. Whether it’s the butterflies in your stomach from getting a new match or laughing at someone’s bio until you cry, there’s no shortage of the feels you can catch.

7. You can have fun while doing your part.

If nothing else (and possibly most importantly), Tinder can be used as a tool to remind the masses to stay the f*ck home — to the best of their ability.