As the old saying goes, “when you know, you know.” And that definitely applies to Lele Pons, who is hardly indecisive about what who she Likes and Nopes. For this special edition of Liked Or Noped, we set Lele up with a series of Tinder profiles and asked her to make the call on potential matches based on their bios. Things we learned: She believes in the importance of the Zodiac, prefers outdoor activities to hitting the gym, and by zero means is looking to date anyone who reminds her of her ex.