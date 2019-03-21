When you get right down to it, Tinder is all about expressing your preferences. Does a photo with a tiger scream “adventurous” or “douchey” to you? Do you consider man with a beard rugged on unkempt? These turn-ons and turn-offs are a big part of why you Like and Nope. This goes for influencers, too. We sat down with Hannah Stocking for the inaugural episode of our new series, “Liked Or Noped,” only to learn that she has passionate feelings about how someone cuts their sandwiches, singing in the shower, and using good grammar in your Tinder chats. But perhaps most of all, she has a lot to say about ranch dressing.