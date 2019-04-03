Of course I'm committed to eating healthy and love the outdoors.

Yes, healthy eating is a huge part of my life. You have to take care of yourself.

Do I have pets? Yes, one cat. Period. No exclamation point.

I am always calm, cool, and collected.

You might mistake this as a version of two truths and a lie, but we confess, they’re all white lies. What? It’s important to make a good first (and second) impression when you’re dating someone new. And while we’d never encourage presenting an inauthentic version of yourself, we know that especially early on, many of us are tempted to gloss over a few personal details. But we’re confident that in these cases, the truth — and an invitation to Fluffy’s birthday brunch — is soon to come.