We all have our first-date rituals: the playlist we blast, the self-care routines we complete, and, of course, the choosing of the outfit. It’s all part of an attempt to bring out our most confident selves, and it’s something the fashionable Rachel Raquel has down pat. Watch as she travels to sunny Hawaii for a date on the water and back home to rainy Los Angeles, where she preps for a coffee date and an evening of go-karting. Don’t get us wrong, the looks she puts together are enviable, but it’s her message we’re really cheering: “Do whatever makes you feel comfortable.”