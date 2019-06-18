The dictionary definition for bisexual is “of, relating to, or characterized by sexual or romantic attraction to both men and women.” But, as these five individuals explain, there’s a lot more nuance to it. From coming to terms with their bi identity to figuring out where they fit on the LGBTQ spectrum (it’s not as straightforward as it sounds) to common misconceptions they face, Courtney, Taylor, Krista, Keith, and Jawann share honest, insightful takes on the beauty of bisexuality.