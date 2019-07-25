For most, physical and sexual attraction is an important part of choosing who to date or partner up with. Not so for asexual people, like the five featured in the video above, who can, if they don’t also identify as aromantic, be romantically attracted to people but don’t wish to have sex with them. Unsurprisingly, being asexual comes with its challenges: explaining yourself to friends and family, dating and finding a romantic partner, and feeling as if you fit in with your peers. But it’s hardly a hopeless situation, because as you’ll hear, “You are not alone. There’s a lot of us, and we will definitely welcome you with open arms.”