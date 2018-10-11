Here at Tinder, we believe everyone deserves the freedom to live how they want to live and love who they want to love. We’re committed to doing our part to make that possible, which is why we’ve petitioned for interracial emojis, donated to and lobbied for anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination laws, and, in partnership with GLAAD, added more sexual orientation options to our app.

Like Tinder as a whole, Swipe Life, our content arm, positions inclusivity at its core. On our YouTube channel, in the personal narratives we publish, and via LGBTQ+-specifc articles of all kinds, it is our goal to make everyone feel welcome, regardless of their gender identity, sexual preference, and more.

And when Tinder introduced Orientation in June 2019, we knew it was an opportunity to celebrate the brand’s commitment to giving users a space to celebrate their authentic selves. That’s why we launched our “Tinder Inclusivity” series comprising videos that reflect new orientation options. “5 Asexual People Explain What “Asexual” Means To Them” has been among the most successful of these videos with nearly 400K views, over 1,300 comments, and hugely positive sentiment.



