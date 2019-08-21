17 Ways To Tell Someone You Love Them Without Saying It
It’s the strongest emotion one can feel but also the most frightening to convey. Everyone wants to love and be loved, so why is it so difficult to say those three words? Maybe you refrain out of fear that the sentiment won’t be reciprocated. Or perhaps you’ve been with your S.O. for a while and don’t feel the need to say it all the time because it’s implied. Obviously.
An incredibly wise woman named Oprah Winfrey once said, “Love is in the details.” So, while expressing your love aloud is cute, the tiny, everyday actions you take to show your person that they give you all the feels are just as meaningful. If you’re not ready to say the L-word just yet or just don’t feel the need to say it all the time, here are some ways to make your feelings known.
- Know their Taco Bell order, down to the random modifications, without asking.
- Offer to drive (this goes an especially long way if you live in LA).
- Make their bed because who does that?
- Watch their favorite sport/show with them even though you continue to hate/talk shit about it the entire time.
- Let them keep all the blankets at night.
- Let them take up the entire bed at night.
- Don’t complain about #5 and #6.
- Ask “what do you want to eat?” instead of “why do you have an attitude?”
- Take off their makeup when they’re too tired (read: drunk) to do it themselves.
- Save the last bite of ice cream for them.
- Introduce yourself when you know they’ve forgotten someone’s name.
- Buy their tampons.
- Create an escape plan for when you’re both ready to leave that awful party.
- Listen to them tell the same story more than once. Without interruption.
- Wait for them to watch the next episode. And every episode after that.
- Keep your fridge stocked with their favorite snacks and beverages.
- Text them back in a timely fashion. Period.