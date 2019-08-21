It’s the strongest emotion one can feel but also the most frightening to convey. Everyone wants to love and be loved, so why is it so difficult to say those three words? Maybe you refrain out of fear that the sentiment won’t be reciprocated. Or perhaps you’ve been with your S.O. for a while and don’t feel the need to say it all the time because it’s implied. Obviously.

An incredibly wise woman named Oprah Winfrey once said, “Love is in the details.” So, while expressing your love aloud is cute, the tiny, everyday actions you take to show your person that they give you all the feels are just as meaningful. If you’re not ready to say the L-word just yet or just don’t feel the need to say it all the time, here are some ways to make your feelings known.