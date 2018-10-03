On “Queer Eye,” JVN and Antoni give us real talk and glow ups, so it’s only natch they’re helping a new Tinder user upgrade her profile. Mayra is just getting back onto Tinder after graduating college, and the guys have lots to say about — and to — her Tinder matches. Along the way, they teach us good grammar (you’re welcome), not to post photos of yourself in Vegas, and that responding with Gifs of JVN is always a good idea. We’ll take swiping advice from these two any day!

