Watch What Happens When JVN And Antoni Take Over Tinder
Pass the tissues, because JVN and Antoni are making us cry laughing... again.
On “Queer Eye,” JVN and Antoni give us real talk and glow ups, so it’s only natch they’re helping a new Tinder user upgrade her profile. Mayra is just getting back onto Tinder after graduating college, and the guys have lots to say about — and to — her Tinder matches. Along the way, they teach us good grammar (you’re welcome), not to post photos of yourself in Vegas, and that responding with Gifs of JVN is always a good idea. We’ll take swiping advice from these two any day!