Unfortunately, simply being a transgender person is still stigmatized in our society — and that can affect everything from how your family perceives you to your dating life. The four trans women we spoke to for the newest edition of our Tinder Inclusivity series can express their realities far better than we ever could, which is why we turned the camera on them and asked them to share their stories. Here at Tinder, we believe representation and visibility goes a long way — we hope you, too, feel privileged to have a window into Munroe’s, Laura’s, Alice’s, and Ashley’s lives.