Hopefully you know by now that we are committed to making Swipe Life — and Tinder more generally — a place where all people feel welcome and like they can be their full selves. But we also take this a step further, because it’s vitally important to us that you, whether you’re under or overrepresented, have a place to express your truth. With that in mind, we passed the mic to five trans men, who, in this video, open up about how they came to identify as they do, their transitions, their dating lives, and what they wish you knew. Nikolas, Laith, Johnny, Bellamy, and Jai, we hear you loud and clear.