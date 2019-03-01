They say a picture’s worth 1,000 words — and the elusive “they” have a point. While your bio is important, there’s no doubt your photos choices are critical to your Tinder success. Six of our most popular users — the people who are getting Liked nearly as often as they are seen — have witnessed this firsthand.

But when asked for their photo strategies and tips, not a single one pointed to a distinct physical characteristic they show off or look for in their potential matches. Instead, they drilled down on what a picture can suggest or communicate. And while they might differ in their affinity for selfies, but they know a thing or two about getting that It’s A Match™.

“Pictures should be current, and you should be having fun in them. They should reflect you. Also, versatility helps. Don’t post the same outfit in four pictures — it make it looks like you have one outfit. Girls are sick of looking at dogs and fish in pictures, and guys are sick of looking at Snap or Insta filters. Cheese!” —Colin, 34

“The goal is to give people a good look at what you look like and what types of activities you enjoy doing. Mix up your pictures. Get outdoors, or get pictures doing things you love. And don’t have a bunch of other people in your pictures. It can get confusing.” —Jordan, 26

“The higher the quality and the smaller amount of selfies, the better. Too many profiles have not enough pictures in total and/or don’t share what someone likes to do. Show your personality and hanging out with other people. If you have a dog or cat, share it. It’s a great conversation starter. Any selfies that show half a face or no face at all automatically make me Nope.” —Ryan, 26

“Use as many photos as you want to capture yourself at your most confident moments. You should be proud of who you are and showcase it with pictures of you at your happiest — like selfies, travel pictures, birthday parties, family gatherings, etc.” —Christina, 22

“Your image order is important! Try to use something that shows you in your best as the first image. And make sure that all the images you use are both current and varied — not just five or six selfies looking straight at the camera. Try to include some of your hobbies or of shots of you being social to demonstrate that, well, you’re both social and have a life.” —Adam, 32

“There is no need to impress anyone with Photoshopped and curated pictures if they are eventually going to meet up with you. Don’t set expectations too high, but at the same time, don’t post blurry pictures you took with your Nokia phone back in 2008. I also connect my Instagram account if people want to pry some more.” —Gerald, 27