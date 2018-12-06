Do you ever wonder if the dating pool in another city is any better than yours? Same. But it’s pretty hard to know that unless you actually travel to said city. And even then, it’s still tough. Enter Passport™, a feature that makes all of this, well, doable.

If you haven’t boarded the Passport plane yet, here’s the gist: Passport allows you to change your location prior to arriving at a destination (or even if you have no plans to go there), whether it’s Miami or Munich, so you can get a headstart on liking — or just checking out — the people there. AKA, you can touch down and already have a date set, or you can see what’s going on in Madrid from the comfort of your own bed. Either way, a win.

Without further ado, these are the top 10 places Tinder users Passported to in 2018. I, for one, am booking a trip to London ASAP. Cheerio!