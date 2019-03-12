If you’ve ever been on a dating app, chances are you’ve struggled with sending or even receiving an opening line. They can range from cute and clever to painfully cringeworthy (yes, a lot do fall in the latter category). But regardless of how ridiculous they may be, I think we can all agree that almost anything is more memorable — and far more entertaining — than the all-too-familiar “hey.” So, in an effort to find the most successful conversation starters, I asked my matches for their A+ opening lines. I must say, I am both horrified and impressed by these dudes’ ability to formulate such — shall we call them creative? — ideas.

1. Play it cool.

If planning a future together before even going on a first date qualifies as “pretty chill,” then why do I get ghosted after sending a double text?

2. Try a different angle.

Honestly, I still emotionally recovering from high-school geometry, and I’d appreciate it if you didn’t bring math into my dating life, thank you very much.

3. Shower ’em with compliments.

Who said chivalry is dead?

4. Beer and booze, bro.

This man’s Aussie lingo (Winnie Blues are cigarettes, VBs are Victoria Bitter beers) is a bit overwhelming, but I can’t disagree with what he’s saying. Though I have to say, I’d be a lot more thrilled if he mentioned wine instead.

5. Offer to partake in a mildly tortuous activity.

Ah, the crazy things we do for love.

6. Be a little incoherent.

I guess confusing a fellow dater with indecipherable questions can be an effective conversation strategy?

7. Just be yourself.

Hey, at least he’s honest.

8. Rely on far-fetched flattery.

Well kind sir, I’m actually from snowy New York and most would not consider me a shiny person, but I’ll take it. *blushes*

9. Fill the gap.

I’m choosing to assume he’s referring to the missing spoon from the five-course meal he’s taking me to.

10. Don’t be like me.

I got multiple variations of this response. Quite rude if you ask me, but I’m just going to pretend that they were simply too intimidated by my obvious charm and wit to think of an adequate opener.