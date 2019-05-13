This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, and despite the challenges the LGBTQ+ community continues to face, it’s worth taking a moment to celebrate just how far we’ve come. Take a look at five noteworthy (and encouraging) takeaways from Tinder’s newly released survey on LGBTQ+ dating.

At Tinder, we’re committed to celebrating all users, regardless of how they identify, and we’ve also highlighted some Swipe Life coverage that helps tell the story of the LGBTQ+ dating experience.

1. 79% of LGBTQ+ adults believe they face less stigma today than they did five years ago.

A lot of our LGBTQ+ writers at Swipe Life have shared their journey in overcoming that stigma. Gabrielle Noel writes about how she stood up her first Tinder date with a woman because she was still grappling with her internalized biphobia.

“I let internalized biphobia and a culture that centers heterosexuality ruin my first Tinder date. But recognizing that was the first step in learning to be brave. I reinstalled the app. I went on actual dates. I have slowly unlearned the myths and misconceptions that once held me back. And now I am so openly and proudly rooted in my identity that my experiences are shaped by self-love rather than stereotypes.”

Read her full article: “How Internalized Biphobia Ruined By First Tinder Date”

2. 80% of LGBTQ+ adults believe that online dating and dating apps have benefitted their lives in a positive way.

Our writer Justin Crowe wrote about how using Tinder helped him come out of the closet.

“Two big things happened when I turned 18: I registered to vote, and I downloaded Tinder. I lived at home in a suburb of 8,000 people north of New York City. I was still in the closet. While my hometown is more liberal than most, I didn’t know many gay people in the area. Sure, I had heard about other gay men who were friends of friends, but given I had never actually met them, it wasn’t like I could hit them up and ask them to hang out. So, I took to Tinder to meet them and to try to discover what I was looking for — either in a romantic partner or new friends. Perhaps first and foremost, I did not want to go to college without ever having kissed a boy.”

Read his full article: “20 Lessons From My 20 First Tinder Dates”

3. Nearly 1 in 3 LGBTQ+ adults say they did not formally come out, with 38% saying that formally coming out has become less important due to normalization.

In the case of writer Colleen Barrett, she not only didn’t formally come out, she takes issue with the term.

“You could call this my coming out story, but I’d rather you didn’t. It’s such a lose-lose term. You’re either coming out because you were hiding, or you’re coming out because you lived an unexamined life and just woke up to who you are. Both make me feel bad about myself, and I didn’t come all this way to feel that.”

Read her full article: “Please Don’t Call It Coming Out”

4. LGBTQ+ adults are comfortable with PDA on a date when it comes to hugging (72%), holding hands (64%) or kissing (54%).

Gabrielle Noel shared the following in her article, “Why PDA Means So Much To Me As A Queer Woman:”

“I remember the female couples I used to stare at when I was in the closet. I stared because I was envious, yes, but also because those couples were rare. They weren’t hyper-visible when I was a teenager so when I found them, I noticed. They were an example of who I could be if I ever found the courage. They showed me what it was to be proud.”

5. Nearly half (48%) of LGBTQ+ adults say it is important their date be involved in community issues.

For many, the social activism of a potential partner matters. Outside of looks and personality, 26% say active involvement in LGBTQ+ organizations or causes is important to them.

Because as far as we’ve come, and as much as we have to celebrate, there’s still a whole lot left to fight for.