Tinder is committed to helping people make connections, and we deeply believe that no one should be discriminated against for who they love. But federal law fails to protect the LGBTQ+ community, and in 30 states, you can lose a job or be denied services for being LGBTQ+. That’s why starting today, Tinder will be running #RightToLove public service announcements in its app, in an effort to rally support for the Equality Act from millions of you. The PSAs will take you to the Human Rights Campaign toolkit for taking action, which includes easy instructions on how to email your senator.

“Discrimination in any form violates the fundamental values that drive Tinder. We believe everyone should have equal rights, and by calling on our tens of millions of users to show their support and take action, we hope to make real change for the LGBTQ+ community,” Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder, says. “Earlier this year, Tinder became an official corporate sponsor of the Equality Act, and by supporting HRC and leveraging Tinder’s massive scale, we are working to effect change on a national level.”

To help us get the word out IRL, we’re unveiling an official Pride slide today in New York City’s Flatiron Plaza. Every ride on the slide will generate a donation by Tinder to the Human Rights Campaign, and if you stop by, we’ll ask you to email your senator about the Equality Act.

In addition to advocating for the rights of our users, Tinder is also committed to improving the user experience for the LGBTQ community on our app. That’s why earlier this month, in collaboration with GLAAD, we rolled out our Sexual Orientations feature, which follows our More Genders feature update in 2016.

We’re proud to have facilitated tens of millions of matches among our LGBTQ+ users, and we feel it’s our duty to fight for your #RightToLove.