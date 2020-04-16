Your Tinder profile should, above all else, reflect your most authentic self. Finding photos with your best angles (and your most recent hair color) is obviously important, but a unique and eye-catching bio is your golden ticket to scoring dates like never before.

Your Tinder profile should, above all else, reflect your most authentic self. Finding photos with your best angles (and your most recent hair color) is obviously important, but a unique and eye-catching bio is your golden ticket to scoring dates like never before. These bios, sourced from female-identifying members, do just that. With their inspiration and the right amount of humor, self-awareness, and honesty about what you’re looking for, you too can master the art of bio-writing.

1. Fun, Flirty, And Funny

Cleverness is one of the most attractive qualities. Mix that with a flirtatious message (she wants to go on a date with you and already has a day in mind!) and you’ve got yourself a truly excellent bio. Right now, of course, virtual dates are your safest bet, but the concept works just as well for scoring a FaceTime session.

2. Darkness Reigns

Don’t be afraid to show off your dark side, especially if it 1. hints that you’re a dog person and 2. includes a quick joke.

3. The Wounded Warrior

Wear your heart wounds on your sleeve, so long as you are ready to laugh at them.

4. The Bilingual Goddess

A+ for this comical list. Extra credit for the suave use of French (can I get a “oui, reine!”?).

If you can make someone laugh, winning their heart over is just a hop, skip, and one-way ticket to Paris around the corner.

5. The Future Is…Fickle

Her approach? Asking her matches to envision their life together — and boy, is it not what anyone expected. Don’t be afraid to mention that you’re in it for the long haul.

6. The Long-Walks-On-The-Beach Approach

She recognizes the clichés, and she leans into them. There’s something charming about her honesty. She knows what she wants, and she’s not afraid to ask for it (even if one million other people want it, too).

7. You Want It, I (Don’t) Got It

Start off with what you don’t have, and see who still wants to chat. It can only go uphill from there.

8. The Pop Culture Callout

Leading with something popular and relatable, like your placement on an alignment chart, is sure to catch a prospect’s eye. And we love a call to action to jumpstart conversation.

9. Keeping It Real

Blend one part humor and one part genuine personal interests, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for finding a match.