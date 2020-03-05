Sure, your photos are important, but what’s written in your bio can deepen the initial attraction and inspire someone to message you, instead of matching and moving on.

Writing a quality Tinder bio is the key to attracting quality matches. Sure, your photos are important, but what’s written in your bio can deepen the initial attraction and inspire someone to message you, instead of matching and moving on. But let’s get real: There are some truly terrible Tinder bios out there. In fact, sometimes I see one so cringe-worthy, I’m tempted to connect with the dater just to give them some friendly and free bio advice.

Since there are limited hours in my day, we spoke with relationship experts and Tinder users to find the truly worst bios and offer tips for making them better. If they sound familiar, do yourself (and the dating public) a favor and give yours a makeover.

Bad Bio: I’m a foodie.

Better Bio: On the hunt for the best tacos in Los Angeles. Message me with your recs!

Thomas Edwards, a transformational coach, warns about the dangers of writing a generic bio. “Specifics matter a ton in not only standing out from everyone else who loves those things, but also attracting those who share that specific aspect with you,” he says. Instead of just labeling yourself as a foodie (um, who doesn’t like food?), talk about your favorite restaurant or cuisine. This strategy also gives your match an easy idea for a first date.

Bad Bio: Looking for a partner in crime.

Better Bio: Looking for someone who wants to go to a weekly movie matinee and order popcorn AND Sour Patch Kids. We can get wild and mix them together.

This one-liner seems to be left over from the early days of app dating. Sure, it’s kind of cute. But what does it even mean? “I actually used to like this one and may have used it myself years ago,” Nicole, a 36-year-old teacher, admit. “Now it just sounds cliché.” Alex, 23, agrees with the corny factor. He titles it, “The Live, Laugh, Love,” of dating app bios.” Skip the cute language that doesn’t really mean anything and get right to it: What do you ideally want to do with a partner? There’s a way to convey it while still being flirtatious and clever.

Bad Bio: Going to delete this app soon.

Better Bio: I would love to meet someone special on here so we can both get off this app.

Oof. This one is just a bad look. Not only does it convey negativity about dating apps (which, um, they’re on) it also comes across as jaded. “It shows ambivalence and hesitation,” Courtney Geter, LMFT, CST, says. “You don’t need to announce this intention unless you’re trying to emotionally manipulate someone to contact you.” No one wants to feel manipulated into a connection. Richard*, a 33-year-old Tinder user, has seen this one too. “Is that a threat?” he wonders every time.

Bad Bio: Wanderlust.

Better Bio: Upcoming trips to Paris and London. Would love to swap travel stories with a fellow globetrotter.

Travel lovers often write “wanderlust” on their bios to convey that they love (or would love) to jet set. Edwards suggests being clear on what wanderlust actually means to you, “Just talk about where you’ve been and would like to go — the more specific, the better.” “Travel is great! Just use a different word than ‘wanderlust,’” Alex says. If you do want to include your love of travel in your bio (it might explain all the pics of you doing dancer pose around the world), then talk about it with specifics!

Bad Bio: Not on Tinder much.

Better Bio: Might be slow to respond, but I always make time for dog lovers.

Heather, a 32-year-old writer, is not here for this bio. “I would bet most guys who say this have their push notifications on,” she says. “If you’re genuinely not on the app frequently, share why and be honest.” Plus, it’s confusing to your fellow daters. Did you not match with them because they haven’t seen your profile yet, or because they weren’t interested? “I don’t understand why you’d even make a profile then,” Nicole adds. This bad bio definitely indicates daters are wasting their time if they convey interest. And no one has time for that.

Bad Bio: No time for drama.

Better Bio: There’s actually no improvement for this bio. Please don’t write, “No time for drama,” in your bio.

Eek! This might be the absolute worst thing you can write in a bio. Everyone we spoke to, daters and dating specialists alike, had a negative reaction to this bio. Nancy Ruth Deen, a breakup coach and former matchmaker, agrees that this bio is a very bad idea. “It sounds like you’re jaded and attract drama. As we know, like attracts like.” Edwards seconds that. “In my clients’ experience, anytime the word ‘drama’ was in someone’s bio, drama was in their life,” he says. Basically, writing this in your bio advertises that you’re the one who brings the drama. And daters will for sure move on from a profile like this. Nicole sums it up: “This is patronizing.”

Bad Bio: Not looking for pen pals.

Better Bio: I like to meet in person! Let’s grab an iced coffee and talk about how athletic the people on “Cheer” are.

A common theme among bad bios is leading with negativity or writing what you don’t want. You’ll likely get better results if you stay positive, Deen says. “You want your bio to be an accurate reflection of who you want to attract.” So, it only makes sense that if you have a negative attitude, you’ll attract daters with the same outlook. Geter couldn’t agree more. “This bio projects a bad experience and is judgmental about someone else’s needs,” she says. Keep it positive, get more matches.

Bad Bio: I never message first.

Better: Send me a message if you love pizza and have strong opinions on thin versus thick crust.

Oh, really? Geter perfectly sums this bad bio up. “This implies you are projecting a bad experience or you’re lazy and expecting the other person to do all the work. Relationships and connections of any type take work on both parts.” Edwards wouldn’t let his clients get away with writing this bio. “Understand this statement gives people an indication of what the rest of the dating experience will be with you,” he says. “If there’s a ‘never’ in your bio, chances are, there are many more ‘nevers’ they’re thinking about that won’t make them want to [Like you].”

Daters don’t like to see this bio either. “Everything about this reads as egotistical and self-centered,” Heather says. “You should encourage the other person to message you or have a bio that sounds cool and fun enough to initiate a conversation together easily.”

Bad Bio: Don’t Like me if…

Better Bio: I like to keep it local. Looking to date in my neighborhood since I love living here.

Richard has seen policing behavior in bios before, and he’s not a fan. “It’s more powerful and attractive to connect with positives than negatives, so messages like ‘Don’t [Like me] if…’ do nothing but give people an opportunity to communally whine,” he says. Geter agrees. “It also shows judgment of another person, and people don’t like to be judged by anyone,” she says. Instead of focusing on what you don’t want, use your bio to be specific about who you’re looking to date.

Bad Bio: I’m 5’8” in heels.

Better Bio: Just list your real height. If a dater cares, and thinks you’re too tall or too short, they can Like or Nope accordingly.

Groan. Height is a loaded issue when it comes to dating. Women write this bio to convey they want a tall match, and men occasionally copy it to sound clever (or humble brag that they’re over 6’). Alex thinks height isn’t an important attribute in a soulmate but does remember one clever dater who addressed it perfectly. “Favorite one-liner bio I’ve ever seen: “11’8” on a ladder,” he recalls.

*Names have been changed to protect innocent daters everywhere.